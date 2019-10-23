John Lewis and Waitrose to stop selling Christmas crackers containing plastic

John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners are to stop selling Christmas crackers with plastic toys inside.

After this Christmas, the small gifts contained in their crackers will be made of recyclable materials such as metal and paper games.

Crackers will also be decorated with embossing techniques rather than using plastic glitter.

John Lewis & Partners claims it has already reduced the amount of plastic glitter used on its own-brand range of wrapping paper, gift bags, advent calendars and crackers by two-thirds and removed plastic wrapping from the majority of the individual cards it sells.

Dan Cooper, Partner and Head Christmas Buyer at John Lewis said; “Reducing the amount of single-use plastic in products and packaging is really important to us and our customers.

“One of the challenges I face as a buyer is that we plan 18 months ahead so it takes time for changes to become a reality.”