Webinar: Towards net zero: how can businesses play their part?

Balancing commercial priorities with action to slow climate change is a real challenge for businesses. How you choose and use energy is just one part of this complex issue but has major impacts on cutting CO2 emissions. In this webinar, we’ll explore how the right energy strategy can help businesses to speed up the journey to net zero, while protecting their bottom line and growing commercially. Topics for discussion include:

Why is net zero so important?

The role of energy in our greener future

How the SDGs are shaping action

Policy and risk

Corporate PPAs

Click the image below to register

Mark Westwood

Head of UK Commodity Solutions Sales, Ørsted Sales UK

Mark has over 20 years’ experience in the energy industry working with major energy clients across a variety of projects including Renewable Commodity contracts, and Risk Management.

Mark works collaboratively with clients to identify, develop and implement energy solutions to provide cost and carbon reductions. All of this with the aim of improving the client’s bottom line, enhancing their CSR credentials whilst allowing them to focus on their core business activities and taking away the energy ‘headache’.

Angela Treanor

Senior PPA Manager, Corporate PPAs Offshore, Ørsted

As a Civil Engineer, Angela has over 10 years’ experience in strategic planning for waste, renewable energy and environmental projects. Major projects have included the development of Solar PV PPAs, for commercial clients, alongside development of sustainable development and environmental best practice. Angela builds Corporate PPA solutions for Ørsted’s clients, with focus on long term sustainability and risk management.

Please note, all data you provide through pre-registration will be shared with our webinar partners once the webinar has been concluded. If you do not wish your data to be shared with the partner, please email [email protected] detailing the specific webinar.