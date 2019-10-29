Latest Jobs – Vacancy: Finance Administrator – EIC

Overview
This role supports the Financial Controller and works closely with the extended Finance Team, reporting into the Head of Finance. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to join a growing organisation with the opportunity to further develop their career alongside an experienced manager.
The Role
To assist the Finance Team by providing support with sales ledger and purchase ledger tasks and billing as well as other ad hoc finance administration, helping to maintain our reputation for quality and service
Key Responsibilities
- Purchase ledger processing
– Generate purchase orders
– Obtain approval for the purchase orders
– Liaise with team members to process the purchase orders
– Receive purchase invoices from the suppliers
– Process purchase invoices onto sage
– Maintain purchase ledger
- Sales order processing
– Produce secured business reports from Optima and match to energy supplier confirmations
– Generate Sales Orders
– Scan sales agreements on to the systems
– Assist with scanning & saving finance paperwork on to the network
– Reconcile energy suppliers’ invoices on a site by site basis
- General administration duties as required by the team
The Person
- Strong all-round accounting skills
- Experience working as a Finance Administrator
- Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word
- Experience of Sage Line 50 is beneficial
- Confidence in building strong working relationships at all levels and in discussing financial issues
- An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Good numeracy skills
- Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and a good eye for detail
EIC is an equal opportunities employer. All applicants will be required to provide proof of eligibility to work in the UK.
How to apply
To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected]
For more information click here,
This is a promoted article.