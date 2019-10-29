Latest Jobs – Vacancy: Finance Administrator – EIC

Overview

This role supports the Financial Controller and works closely with the extended Finance Team, reporting into the Head of Finance. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to join a growing organisation with the opportunity to further develop their career alongside an experienced manager.

The Role

To assist the Finance Team by providing support with sales ledger and purchase ledger tasks and billing as well as other ad hoc finance administration, helping to maintain our reputation for quality and service

Key Responsibilities

Purchase ledger processing

– Generate purchase orders

– Obtain approval for the purchase orders

– Liaise with team members to process the purchase orders

– Receive purchase invoices from the suppliers

– Process purchase invoices onto sage

– Maintain purchase ledger

– Produce secured business reports from Optima and match to energy supplier confirmations

– Generate Sales Orders

– Scan sales agreements on to the systems

– Assist with scanning & saving finance paperwork on to the network

– Reconcile energy suppliers’ invoices on a site by site basis

The Person

Strong all-round accounting skills

Experience working as a Finance Administrator

Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word

Experience of Sage Line 50 is beneficial

Confidence in building strong working relationships at all levels and in discussing financial issues

An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing

Good numeracy skills

Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and a good eye for detail

EIC is an equal opportunities employer. All applicants will be required to provide proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

How to apply

To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected]

For more information click here,

