Marston’s to phase out 500,000 plastic bottles from its hotels

Marston’s has announced plans to phase out nearly 500,000 plastic bottles from its 60 hotels.

The firm will remove single-use plastic water bottles and plastic cups from its Inns estate by the end of 2019.

It has already implemented a successful Zero Waste to Landfill initiative, increased its recycling rate and committed to introduce 200 electric car charging points across its pubs.

Jo Rogers, Hotel Operations Manager for Marston’s Inns said: “The strive for plastic reduction across any business and household is at an all-time high and this small change just shows the power of how making one adjustment can have a big impact.”