Offshore wind: UK businesses offered £1.5m to work with US partners

Businesses in the UK are invited to bid for a share of up to £1.5 million to work with US partners on offshore wind projects.

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is providing the funding to collaborate on the $40 million (£31m) US offshore wind research and development programme.

The aim of the competition is to reduce technical barriers facing offshore wind farms, including cutting costs.

Projects in the UK must work with a US consortium that intends to or has applied to the offshore wind programme managed by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Some of the project areas in the US programme include array performance and control optimisation, cost-reducing turbine support structures for the US market, floating structure mooring concepts for shallow and deep waters as well as power system design and innovation.

They also include the development of a meteorological and oceanographic reference site, heavy lift vessel alternatives, offshore wind digitisation through advanced analytics and technology solutions to accelerate the supply chain in the US.

The deadline for UK businesses and research organisations for expressions of interest is 15th January 2020.

Businesses of any size can apply but all projects must include at least one UK small and medium sized company and total UK project costs must be between £150,000 and £600,000.