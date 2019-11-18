Lamborghini and MIT develop new material to advance supercapacitor tech

Automobili Lamborghini and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an innovative synthetic material to advance supercapacitor technologies.

They say the substance will serve as the technological base for a new generation of supercapacitors, which can be used to regulate the power flowing from batteries.

The supercar manufacturer and the research facility have authored a patent for the material and plan to conduct further research to explore its properties and expand its production.

They say the patent filed promises to increase energy density by up to 100% compared to technologies currently available on the market and note the research is expected to prove highly useful in developing electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

The organisations also aim to establish new design principles for high-performance battery materials that can be integrated into the structure of vehicles.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The joint research with MIT fully embodies our values and our vocation for anticipating the future: a future in which hybridisation is increasingly desirable and inevitably necessary.”