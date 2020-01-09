Green agri-tech firm LettUs Grow lands £400k of seed funding

Agri-tech company LettUs Grow has been awarded a £399,650 grant by Innovate UK to help increase food resilience and security in the face of climate change and help reach net zero.

The finance will allow it to lead a £700,000 project alongside controlled environment technology business ECH Engineering and urban agriculture experts from Grow Bristol.

The startup, which raised £460,000 in its most recent investment round, has designed a patent-pending aeroponic system that has shown growth rate increases of more than 70% compared to existing solutions for leafy greens, salads and herb production.

Instead of using soil, plant roots are suspended in a nutrient-dense mist, drastically reducing water use and avoiding the need for pesticides and herbicides – vertical farming techniques also allow farms to be located close to consumers in order to reduce transport emissions.

Charlie Guy, Co-Founder and Managing Director of LettUs Grow, said: “This injection of private and public funding into the company enables us to accelerate our innovative products to market and build one of the most technically advanced facilities for indoor growing in the world.

“The global agri-tech industry is very exciting right now, all stemming from the necessity to improve the economic and environmental sustainability of food production. We are fielding enquiries from all around the world from food producers and farmers who want to experience the benefits of our technology across a growing range of crops.”