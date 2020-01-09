Eaton and Green Motion team up on EV charger solutions for buildings

Power management firm Eaton and electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Green Motion have teamed up to enable a smoother integration of EV infrastructure in commercial buildings, residential housing and shopping centres.

They aim to provide a combined intelligent EV charging and energy storage solution enabling building owners to access the power capacity required to install the EV charging infrastructure they want, whether this is delivered via the grid or onsite generation.

The firms say the solution can ensure grid stability for buildings, save money on utility bills and save energy for later.

The energy storage system also provides the ultimate backup solution, which the businesses say is vital at a time when energy grids are coming under increasingly large strain.

Francois Randin, CEO of Green Motion said: “Today, our collaboration with Eaton brings us one step further and enables to even better serve our customers giving them the opportunity to access the power capacity they need to install the EV charging infrastructure they want.

“Our combined intelligent EV charging and energy storage solution delivers real customer benefits whilst ensuring smarter and more sustainable energy management for the grid.”