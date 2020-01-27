SSEN resubmits plan for £709m Shetland power link

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has resubmitted its plans to build a 600MW subsea electricity transmission link from Shetland to mainland Scotland.

The £709 million power link would connect new wind farms on Shetland with mainland Scotland, enabling the export of electricity to the rest of Britain.

Ofgem rejected the proposal last October after SSEN failed to secure a Contract for Difference (CfD) for the Viking Energy Wind Farm in the government’s auction.

SSEN has resubmitted its investment case for the proposed transmission link following an updated economic analysis, which it hopes will be approved by the regulator on the condition the wind farm reaches a positive final investment decision.

SSEN believes the project will help secure Shetland’s future electricity security of supply, with Lerwick Power Station, Shetland’s main current power source, expected to cease full operations in 2025.

Rob McDonald, Managing Director for Transmission said: “We have submitted a robust investment case to Ofgem which makes it clear that a 600MW link remains the most economic, efficient and timely option to secure Shetland’s future energy needs.

“As well as providing a connection for Shetland’s renewables, the link will also help address Shetland’s security of supply needs as well as offering Shetland’s oil and gas sector a unique opportunity to decarbonise its operational electricity requirements, delivering a whole system approach to support the transition to net zero emissions.

“Whilst we have listened to calls to consider delaying investment to develop a bigger link, our analysis shows that a bigger link would not be economic or efficient and would create a delay of at least two years, jeopardising the potential of any transmission link to Shetland proceeding. We now look forward to working constructively with Ofgem, our contracted developers and other stakeholders to progress the transmission link in a timely manner.”