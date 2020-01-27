Scotland awards £170k to use AI tech to tackle climate crisis

The Scottish Government has awarded a total of £170,000 for six projects that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to help tackle the global climate crisis.

A total of six projects will share the funding to develop AI-enabled technology through the ‘Can do Innovation Challenge Fund’, managed by Scottish Enterprise.

Projects include using AI to develop more efficient food supply chains, an AI-based thermal imaging service to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from households and a waste and resources map to identify recycling opportunities for waste and by-products.

The six companies that have won funding are technology and business consultancy Arceptive, industrial automation firm ISC, building performance analysis company Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES), Space Intelligence, waste tech firm Topolytics and Trade in Space.

Each of the successful applicants will develop their initial conceptions over 10 weeks, following which up to three projects will progress to the second phase and produce minimum viable products.

Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes said: “Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to acknowledge that we are facing a global climate emergency and we will do everything we can to make a difference.

“Our commitment to meeting ambitious emissions targets makes it vital that we develop new technologies – including harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence.

“Scotland has a proud tradition as a leader in technical innovation and is home to a huge array of companies pushing the boundaries of what is possible. I am excited to see what they produce with the support of this fund.”