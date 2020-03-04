Centrica and VW sign partnership to provide domestic EV charging solutions

Centrica and Volkswagen have signed a three-year partnership to provide domestic charging points for new electric vehicle (EV) owners.

The UK’s biggest energy company and the automotive giant plan to work together to accelerate EV adoption across the country.

Elli, Volkswagen Group’s central provider of charging hardware and related services, will work with British Gas to deliver a package of “home-charging installations, aftersales services and preparatory electrical upgrades” to enable customers to transition to EVs as smoothly and cost-effectively as possible.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Centrica Consumer said: “Getting carbon out of transport by accelerating EV adoption is critical for net zero. We’re proud to play our part by helping enable the EV transition for Volkswagen, one of the world’s most forward-thinking and ambitious automotive companies.

“Centrica is committed to a pathway for the energy transition in line with the Paris agreement through focusing on three things – helping our customers reduce their emissions, reducing the emissions of the energy system as a whole, and reducing our own. We made material progress on all of these during 2019 and are committed to a plan for delivering net zero by 2050.”