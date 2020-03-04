‘Majority of smart meters being deployed are now SMETS2’

More than four million SMETS2 meters have now been installed and these devices are now making up the majority of deployments, according to the Data Communications Company’s (DCC) systems.

Further analysis by Cornwall Insight shows that last year there were around half a million SMETS2 smart meters installed and almost 12 million SMETS1 meters deployed – but this is changing.

In the second quarter of 2019, SMETS2 meters accounted for more than half of all smart meter installations.

The proportion of SMETS2 smart meters now being installed is thought to be around 90%.

Rowan Hazell, Senior Analyst at Cornwall Insight, said: “There were concerns that roll-out rates would fall after the completion of the “low hanging fruit” installations. However, the growth in installations suggests that there is still momentum in the smart meter roll-out, particularly as the industry gears towards its all reasonable steps deadline in December 2020.

“The number of smart meters on the DCC systems is growing steadily. As a result, the number of customers that should retain smart functionality when switching supplier is also increasing.

“The work to get smart meters communicating through the DCC finally appears to be gathering pace, but there is still a significant amount of work to be done before smart meters can work as intended and be able to reap the expected benefits.”