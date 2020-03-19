Elon Musk offers to make ventilators amid coronavirus crisis

Elon Musk, Tesla’s Chief Executive, has offered to make ventilators for coronavirus sufferers.
He wrote on Twitter: “We will make ventilators if there is a shortage”, answering previous calls from other Twitter users asking for the company’s help amid the coronavirus battle.
Several Twitter users welcomed the proposal with others posting photos from hospitals around the world that face a critical shortage of the lifesaving machines.
Moments before he made the offer, the CEO of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer had started a new online conversation about Covid-19.
That said, danger of panic still far exceeds danger of corona imo. If we over-allocate medical resources to corona, it will come at expense of treating other illnesses. Track graph at bottom of this page: https://t.co/7nWKjiZyFn
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2020