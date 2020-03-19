Finance & Markets, Technology

Elon Musk offers to make ventilators amid coronavirus crisis

The Tesla CEO said the company would step in to help make ventilators if there is a shortage in hospitals

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 19 March 2020
Image: Zigres / Shutterstock

Elon Musk, Tesla’s Chief Executive, has offered to make ventilators for coronavirus sufferers.

He wrote on Twitter: “We will make ventilators if there is a shortage”, answering previous calls from other Twitter users asking for the company’s help amid the coronavirus battle.

Several Twitter users welcomed the proposal with others posting photos from hospitals around the world that face a critical shortage of the lifesaving machines.

Moments before he made the offer, the CEO of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer had started a new online conversation about Covid-19.

