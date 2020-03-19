Wärtsilä to operate El Salvador’s ‘largest power plant’

Wärtsilä Energy has sealed a 15-year operation and maintenance deal with Energía del Pacífico for a 378MW LNG-fired power plant in El Salvador, Mexico.

It says the plant, which will start operations at the end of 2021, will be ‘the largest and most efficient power plant’ in El Salvador as it will provide approximately one-third of the country’s electricity supply with clean electricity and reduce the country’s dependence on oil and heavy fuel oil for power generation.

The facility comprises 19 Wärtsilä 50SG engines running on natural gas fuel and a steam turbine in a highly efficient flexicycle combined cycle arrangement.

Joel Schroeder, Vice President, Thermal Engineering said:“This is a transformational energy investment for El Salvador. The project will deliver significant environmental benefits, and with Wärtsilä’s efficient and reliable gas engine technology, it will provide clean and reliable power to the country.”

Jean-Christophe Reymond, General Manager, Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä Energy, said: “By supplying the equipment and then operating and maintaining it, we can offer a total support solution that ensures optimal performance.”