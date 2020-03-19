EU injects €1.4bn of funding into green projects across seven member states

The European Commission has announced new investment worth €1.4 billion (£1.2bn) in 14 infrastructure projects in seven European countries – Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

The projects cover several key areas such as environment, health, transport and energy and aims to work towards a smarter, low carbon Europe.

Thanks to the EU funding, Croatia will see 21 new electric trains, while in Czechia, a highly-efficient double-circuit power line will be established.

Investment will also ensure access to improved drinking water and proper wastewater treatment for more than 400,000 people in Romania and build power transmission lines and power substations in Northern and North-Western Poland.

The EU Cohesion Fund will also invest in upgrading Portugal’s metro line system and increase flood safety for the people in the valley of the Tisza river, Hungary.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “In such difficult times for our continent, it is crucial that Cohesion policy continues to play its role in supporting the economy for the benefit of our citizens. Today’s major project adoptions show that EU funding, and Cohesion policy in particular, delivers concrete results, helping regions and cities becoming a safer, cleaner and more comfortable place for people and business.

“Many of the approved projects also help delivering on the goals of the European Green Deal. When the European Commission, Member States and regions join forces, we can achieve a lot.”