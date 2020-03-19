Government and energy industry agree on steps to protect consumers from Coronavirus

The UK Government and the energy industry have agreed on a number of steps to ensure consumers retain their access to supplies during the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Starting from today, customers with pre-payment meters who may be unable to add credit will be able to speak to their supplier about options to keep them supplied – this could involve a variety of measures, including nominating a third party for credit top ups, having a discretionary fund added to their credit or being sent a pre-loaded top up card.

The government expects this service will benefit more than four million customers and notes on a wider level, any other energy customer in financial distress will also be supported by their supplier.

It suggests this could include debt repayments and bill payments being reassessed, reduced or paused where necessary and states the disconnection of credit meters will be completely suspended for the time being.

Secretary of State for Business and Energy, Alok Sharma, said: “While friends and family will play a role in helping people impacted by the Coronavirus, we recognise there will be many customers who will need additional support and reassurance, particularly those who are financially impacted or in vulnerable circumstances.

“The government has committed to do whatever it takes to get our nation through the impacts of this coronavirus pandemic. Today those most in need can rest assured that a secure supply of energy will continue to flow into their homes during this difficult time.”