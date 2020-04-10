Around 80m Indian families guaranteed three months of free cooking gas

Through April to June, 80 million Indian families will be able to get access to free liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders as part of a move to protect people from the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Indian Government has extended the scheme to families under the nation-wide Ujwala Yojana initiative, under which beneficiaries can get up to three free refills for 14.2kg gas cylinders – this is given to beneficiaries in the form of an advance payment.

Consumers can book online to secure a safe home delivery of the gas.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel has classified LPG as an essential service during the current 21-day-long lockdown.