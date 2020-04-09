Himalayas ‘visible from parts of India for first time in 30 years’

A significant drop in air pollution across India as a result of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down factories and quietening traffic has meant the peaks of the Himalayas are now visible from Punjab ‘for the first time in 30 years’.

The nation’s strict lockdown means air quality in 85 cities has improved significantly, according to official figures.

Residents from the Jalandhar district took to social media platforms to share photos – a user called @covsinghtj said “Himalaya mountains can be seen from Jalandhar since pollution has reduced in Punjab. Beautiful sight.”

On March 22nd, India was put on a one-day-long nationwide curfew in an attempt the flatten the coronavirus curve – it saw the lowest average PM2.5 and PM10 levels on record.