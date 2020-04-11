Suppliers must help businesses struggling with the coronavirus crisis.

That’s the verdict from Simon Askew, Utility Solutions Specialist at Business Energy Direct, who spoke to Energy Live News earlier this week.

He warned hospitality customers in particular were being heavily hit, as many can’t pay their invoices because of the pandemic crisis and could now be rated as high-risk customers, pushing them onto even more expensive deals.

Mr Askew suggested the government aren’t offering enough support and stressed many areas of the issue “are being overlooked”, causing “great concern at present”.

He said while it remains to be seen what suppliers will do to help struggling businesses, there needs to be a commercial price cap to ensure an upper limit on the bills they could face.

He added: “If you look at the problems that are caused by the excessive prices suppliers have been allowed to charge customers for many years both on deemed and what is now classed as the standard variable equivalent if you like, the minute that they roll out a contract, some of these customers could be impacted by this erratic transfer to the out-of-contract tariff.”