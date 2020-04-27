Vattenfall reaches deal to deliver giant wind farm in Scotland

Vattenfall has reached a deal to build its ‘largest UK wind farm’ to date in South Kyle, Scotland.

As part of an agreement with Greencoat UK Wind, the 240MW wind project is expected to power approximately 170,000 UK homes, saving close to 300,000 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions annually, the equivalent of taking around 65,000 cars off the road.

The energy company will manage the asset on behalf of Greencoat for a minimum of 10 years and it will also purchase the power for a period of 15 years.

Frank Elsworth, Head of Market Development for UK Onshore, commented: “Onshore wind in Scotland has the potential to make a significant contribution to reaching net zero and is the cheapest form of renewable energy generation that brings us closer to that goal.”

Carol Kane, Local Liaison Officer for Vattenfall, commented: “Vattenfall is also committed to engaging and working with local communities, particularly in relation to shaping the community benefit investment but also in supporting skills development, local supply chain and the environment.”

The project is planned to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.