EVs and public charging network ‘vital for key workers’ during coronavirus crisis

Electric vehicles (EVs) and the public charging network that supports them are vital for allowing essential travel and enabling key workers such as doctors, nurses and other important staff to travel around during the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey conducted by Zap-Map in partnership with the Renewable Energy Association (REA) asked more than 3,000 EV users about their usage – 83% of users are still reliant on their EV for essential travel.

Of these, 24% identify as key workers, with 36% working in healthcare and many others involved in utilities, food delivery, transport, public safety and education.

Of those surveyed, 29% are still using public charging networks, with this number increasing among key workers – roughly 47% are reliant on publicly accessible chargers.

Despite this need for use, 21% of users in the survey reported experiencing some issues, such as damaged or inaccessible charging points – this is an increase on normal reporting rates and increased to 28% amongst key workers, most likely due to this group utilising the infrastructure more frequently.

Dr Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive of the REA, said: “The data shows just how robust and reliable EVs and the public and manufacturer-owned charging networks are, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

“This is testament to the hard work and commitment of the industry who keep the networks running.”