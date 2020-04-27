Infrastructure

Indian power giant reaffirms uninterrupted energy supply during Covid-19 crisis

All NTPC plants have been mandated to follow social distancing norms as operations continue

Chhaya Dabas
Monday 27 April 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Indian power supplier NTPC has confirmed it is maintaining an uninterrupted electricity supply during the Covid-19 crisis.

All 70 of the organisation’s power stations have been mandated to follow social distancing norms and lockdown guidelines to ensure optimal safety can be ensured under the circumstances.

NTPC is also enhancing coal energy production to compensate for an increase in demand.

NTPC Vindhyachal, claimed to be India’s largest power plant, attained 100% plant load factor in April and the firm has also launched a 600MW ‘supercritical’ power station during the Covid-19 crisis.

This is in addition to a 250 crore (£26m) donation to the Prime Minister CARES fund focused on Covid-19 relief and containment measures.

