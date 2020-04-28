Tata Power enables shift to digital payments to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Tata Power is enabling a shift to e-payments to ensure customers can continue to pay their bills and secure an uninterrupted power supply during the Covid-19 crisis.

A host of digital payment options have been made available to customers across essential services such as hospitals and to households – services like e-wallets, mobile applications, WhatsApp services and QR codes can now be used to pay electricity bills on time.

Mr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said: “We, at Tata Power, have been quick to adapt and adopt digital technologies, which has helped us evolve into a consumer-centric service provider.

“This digital evolution is coming in good stead during these trying times when all of us are at home with no option of getting out. We therefore request our loyal customers to make their bill payment on time through digital avenues and help us meet the demands of keeping the power plants functioning day in and day out.”