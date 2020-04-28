West Sussex council energy supplier offers fuel vouchers to vulnerable residents

Council energy supplier Your Energy Sussex is offering assistance to vulnerable residents in West Sussex in the form of emergency fuel vouchers for pre-payment meter customers.

The supplier of gas and 100% renewable electricity is working with Citizens Advice to offer support of £28 for a single person and £49 for a family.

To qualify, applicants must be vulnerable, have limited income, be recipients of means-tested benefits and face financial hardship – however, they do not have to be a customer of Your Energy Sussex.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “I am delighted that we are able to use the surplus we generate through Your Energy Sussex to help some of the most vulnerable people in the county.

“In recent weeks we’ve been able to increase the amount of funding available to the scheme to take account of the extra financial challenges people are facing.”