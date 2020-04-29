Coronavirus-stricken Europe witnesses historic lows in coal-based energy production

The European Union (EU) and the UK have recorded 43% renewable share of total power production in the first three months of 2020 as coal-based energy production has fallen by a quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

According to a recent report by Finnish energy solutions provider Wärtsilä, total electricity demand across the European continent shrunk to lows not seen since the Second World War between 10th March and 10th April.

The continent also recorded a 20% fall in carbon emissions, compared to the same period last year.

The EU and the UK witnessed a 29% decline in coal generation last month, contributing to only 12% of the total energy production.

Björn Ullbro, Vice President for Europe & Africa at Wärtsilä Energy Business, said: “The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on European energy systems is extraordinary. We are seeing levels of renewable electricity that some people believed would cause systems to collapse, yet they haven’t – in fact, they are coping well. The question is, what does this mean for the future?

“What we can see today is how our energy systems cope with much more renewable power – knowledge that will be invaluable to accelerate the energy transition. We are making this new platform freely available to support the energy industry to adapt and use the momentum this tragic crisis has created to deliver a better, cleaner energy system, faster.”