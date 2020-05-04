innogy launches national skills hub to service offshore wind farms across the UK

innogy has launched a national apprenticeship hub to provide a skilled force to the UK’s growing wind energy base.

The apprentice Wind Turbine Technician Programme is a three-year-long National Vocational Qualification, allowing successful students to work at wind farms across the globe.

The programme provides hands-on training at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm off the North Wales coast, in addition to two years of academic training at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai college.

The skills hub will further allow Innogy to deploy a skilled team to build and operate its offshore wind pipeline.

The programme is scheduled for launch in September 2020 and is currently looking to recruit eight trainee wind turbine technicians.