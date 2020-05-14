Dorchester to receive £2.5m electricity infrastructure upgrade

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has announced a new £2.5 million investment to enhance the resilience of the power supply for 12,000 residents and business owners in Dorchester.

It says the multi-million-pound upgrade will transform the primary substation on Trinity Street.

The seven-month-long programme of works will boost infrastructure resilience by upgrading the substation with new transformers, a switchboard and a more efficient layout.

Tim Eccleston, SSEN’s Project Manager for the Dorchester Town Centre upgrade. said: “We’re delighted to be able to carry out these works for our Dorchester customers, to ensure they have a power supply that not only suits their current requirements, but will serve the town and those who live and work here for many years to come.”