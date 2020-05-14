‘World’s first portable solar-powered purifier filters 99.99% of pathogens from water’

A US manufacturer of innovative solar products has unveiled the ‘world’s first’ portable solar-powered purifier, which filters 99.9% of pathogens from water.

GoSun says the “Flow” device is small enough to fit into a backpack and can enable the user to purify water, set up a sink or even have a shower.

Instead of manual pumping, a USB-powered pump enables the delivery of water wherever it is needed.

An included power bank supplies power to the pump which can also be run off a mobile phone or directly from the integrated solar panel.

The purification of one litre of water is estimated to take approximately one minute.

Patrick Sherwin, Founder and CEO of GoSun, said: “We believe that now is the time to work together, innovate, and create products that make the world cleaner and more resilient.

“Being able to function and adventure during the Covid-19 pandemic is becoming critical, so GoSun is working to help fuel our customers’ outings and keep them safe. Now, with a kitchen sink that fits in your backpack, you’re able to have freshwater on-demand, when you are away from home.”