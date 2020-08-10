Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough appoint Voi for e-bike and e-scooter trial scheme

E-bikes are likely to be placed at rail stations, parks and bus stops while e-scooters will be trialled and monitored initially in Cambridge to assess how well they are operating

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 10 August 2020
Image: Voi

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to roll out electric bikes and e-scooters for the public.

Swedish micro-mobility operator Voi has been appointed on a 12-month trial basis to provide e-bikes across the region and test out e-scooters in the centre of Cambridge.

The combined authority says e-bikes are likely to be placed at rail stations across the region as well as parks and bus stops to offer an alternative for commuters.

E-scooters will be trialled initially in Cambridge on a small scale and their use will be tested and monitored to assess how well they are working in terms of safety.

Voi will offer rides at £1 to unlock and £0.20 per minute to rent, while the daily and monthly subscriptions will cost £10 and £40 respectively.

Mayor James Palmer said: “E-bikes and scooters have the potential to revolutionise travel.

“This year has seen a 27% drop in carbon dioxide emissions and a 200% increase in cycling, with people enjoying soaring air quality and fitter lifestyles, the benefits to moving away from cars and buses are clear and our investment shows we are committed rolling out a fully integrated active travel network for our region.”

