ENGIE teams up with aerospace firm to develop liquid green hydrogen

The French energy firm ENGIE has launched a new partnership with aerospace firm ArianeGroup to develop hydrogen liquefiers in France to speed up the production of liquid green hydrogen.

The technology will be tested at ArianeGroup’s facility in Vernon, France and aims to help decarbonise heavy-duty transport, trains and jets.

The partnership will also see the development of a range of liquid hydrogen products and services for maritime and inland waterway applications.

ArianeGroup, which is a joint venture of the European aerospace company Airbus and the French rocket engine manufacturer Safran, enjoys a reputation in the field of equipment and propulsion for space applications.

André-Hubert Roussel, ArianeGroup CEO, said: “At a time when hydrogen is playing a key role in the recovery plans of France and Germany and for the European Green Deal, we are looking forward to working on concrete projects with our industrial partners, local authorities and institutional stakeholders.”

Claire Waysand, ENGIE’s interim CEO, commented: “Renewable hydrogen is a vital component of the energy mix and is one of the key industrial tools that will help us bring about the transition over to carbon-neutrality.”