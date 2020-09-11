Infrastructure

Contract worth £7.5m awarded for world’s deepest nuclear clean-up

Nuvia and its partner Graham Construction will provide advanced transition works at the 65-metre deep shaft and silo at the Dounreay nuclear site

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 11 September 2020
Image: Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd

A major contract worth £7.5 million has been awarded as the world’s deepest nuclear clean-up job in the UK gets underway.

Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (DSRL) provided the contract on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) for advanced transition works at the 65-metre deep shaft and silo to Nuvia and its partner Graham Construction.

The work will include the re-routing of existing services as well as minor construction and demolition works, preparing the two waste facilities to be emptied of higher activity waste.

DSRL – a subsidiary of the Cavendish Dounreay Partnership – is the site licence company responsible for the clean-up and demolition of Britain’s former centre of fast reactor research and development.

Physical work on site is expected to take place in late autumn this year.

David Hubbard, DSRL Programme Delivery Director said: “The shaft and silo contain solid waste and sludge which must be retrieved and repackaged for safe above-ground storage.

“I’m very pleased that we are one step closer to the clean-up of these historic waste facilities through the award of this contract.”

