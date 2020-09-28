The Wildlife Trusts launches appeal to raise £30m for the recovery of 30% of land and sea by 2030

The Wildlife Trusts has launched a public appeal to raise £30 million for the recovery of at least 30% of land and sea by 2030.

The ’30 by 30′ initiative aims to buy land to expand national nature reserves and support nature recovery projects that will repair existing wild areas to enable wildlife to move around.

The projects will benefit a range of areas, from land acquisition to peatland repair and species reintroduction.

According to figures, nearly 26% of UK mammals are in danger of disappearing altogether and almost 10% of the protected land in the UK and much of this is in poor condition.

Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “The next ten years must be a time of renewal, of rewilding our lives, of green recovery.

“We all need nature more than ever and when we succeed in reaching 30 by 30 we’ll have wilder landscapes that store carbon and provide on-your-doorstep nature for people too.”