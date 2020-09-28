Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Haven Power is sponsoring Most Trusted Consultancy (Large) – but what will it take to win?

We spoke to Kelly-Marie Lovesy, Head of TPI Relationship Management, about the importance of the award

Monday 28 September 2020
She said: “TPIs are an integral part of the industry and trust, for them, for us and ultimately for our customer, is really important and working with those that we know that put the customer at the heart of everything like we do is so important, and this award really does summarise that exact way of thinking.

“Consultancies are ultimately the customers’ window into suppliers, so the way in which our consultancies behave on our behalf, they’re selling Haven, so we need to know that we’re being sold correctly, transparently, with all of the correct information provided.”

