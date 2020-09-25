Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Canary Islands to make a splash with 250MW floating wind cluster

The new projects are forecast to produce enough energy to supply power for more than 280,000 homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 25 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Spanish energy company Greenalia has unveiled plans to develop four new floating wind farms with a total installed power of 200MW off the Canary Islands.

The projects will be an addition to a 50MW wind farm, which launched its permitting process earlier this year.

The new projects are forecast to produce enough energy to supply power for more than 280,000 homes and save 560,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Each project will consist of four 12.5MW offshore wind turbines on top of floating foundations, anchored to the seabed at depths of between 61 and 92 metres.

The construction of these projects is predicted to help the Canary Islands get on track to achieve the objective of developing 310MW of offshore wind, as set out in the region’s energy plan.

