EU bank and partners to provide $95m loan for 100MW wind farm in Kazakhstan

The project is forecast to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 262,000 tonnes every year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 27 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The construction of a 100MW wind farm in Kazakhstan has secured a $95.3 million (£73.1m) loan by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and its partners.

The lender group includes the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Green Climate Fund.

The finance will be mobilised to a project company run and owned by the investment firm China Power International Holding in partnership with the Dutch asset manager Visor Investments Coöperatief, which will construct and operate the wind farm and build an 8.6-kilometre single-circuit line connecting the facility to the national grid.

The new wind power plant is forecast to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 262,000 tonnes every year.

