Norway’s Hammerfest LNG plant to be closed for up to a year

Energy giant Equinor’s Hammerfest liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway could remain closed until October 2021 as repairs are carried out following a fire last month.

It said surveys of the damage on 28th September 2020 indicates it could take up to 12 months for repairs.

In addition to the damage caused by the fire on the air intake on one of the plant’s five power turbines, large amounts of seawater from the extinguishing have damaged other auxiliary systems such as electrical equipment and cables.

Equinor added it will use the shutdown period to also carry out other maintenance and repair work planned for 2021.

Plant Director Andreas Sandvik said: “Safety is the first priority and we will not start the plant until we are sure that it can be done in a safe way. Therefore, we have worked systematically and thoroughly to survey the damage after the fire and assess the technical condition of the plant.

“Although a lot of inspection work still remains and there is still significant uncertainty, our best estimate is that it may take up until 1 October 2021 to get Hammerfest LNG back into production.”