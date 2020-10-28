New global coalition to address water security and climate change

A new coalition that aims to address two of the most pressing global challenges – water security and climate change – has been launched.

The 50L Home Coalition aims to reinvent the future of water and change the narrative on domestic water consumption by making a water-efficient lifestyle – 50L of water use per person – “an irresistible aspiration” for all.

Convened by the 2030 Water Resources Group (2030 WRG), World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the World Economic Forum, the Coalition is led by a group of private and public sector and civil society representatives, including Arcadis, Electrolux, ENGIE, Kohler, P&G and Suez.

The Coalition will advance policies, technologies and cross-industry collaboration to drive responsible water consumption in households and commercial buildings.

Around 70% of the world’s 20 megacities are already experiencing water scarcity or drought conditions, disrupting business, threatening health and exacerbating inequalities.

The average home in the developed world is said to be highly inefficient and average per capita household water use is as high as 500L per day.

With an estimated 16% of total energy use in homes related to water, this disproportionate domestic water consumption is also contributing to climate change.

The Coalition will collaborate in developing solutions to address water efficiency, help reshape consumers’ relationship with water and launch pilot projects in water stressed cities.

Shailesh G. Jejurikar, Chief Executive, Fabric and Home Care, P&G and Co-Chair of the Coalition said: “Our brands reach give billion people around the world and with this scale comes a responsibility to continue innovating our products to help save energy, water and natural resources.

“We need unprecedented collaboration between businesses, government and civil society to make 50 litres of daily water use per person a reality.”