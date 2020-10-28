H2-Greenforce secures $12m investment for green hydrogen technology

H2-Greenforce has secured an investment of $12 million (£9m) for the development of its green hydrogen production, distribution and storage technology.

The company combines its own proprietary green hydrogen technology and know-how, with advanced industrial components to build self-sustainable electric infrastructure.

H2-Greenforce’s stationary production and storage solution, Green Island, is designed to take advantage of renewable energy sources like solar and wind to convert water into green hydrogen and oxygen – this can then be stored and distributed.

The solution scales from 2.2MW up to an industrial scale of 200MW and beyond.

It also captures pure oxygen byproduct for distribution to medical and industrial users.

It will use the financing to further its technology platform and fund business and project technology.

Del Allison, Founder and CEO said: “We want H2-Greenforce to be synonymous with green electricity.

“We provide the best solution for the world’s green energy infrastructure demand and the rapidly evolving EV and hydrogen charging dilemma. We’re excited to have partners on board that provide us not only capital but also strategic experience to grow our business globally.”