Ørsted starts building 298MW onshore wind farm in Nebraska

Ørsted has started the construction of a 298MW onshore wind farm in Nebraska.

It follows the acquisition and final investment decision of the Haystack Wind project in Wayne County.

It will be located adjacent to Ørsted’s 230MW Plum Creek wind farm and use existing interconnection infrastructure in SPP North.

The Haystack project is expected to contribute $4 million (£3m) per year in local taxes and landowner payments to the community and employ 300 construction workers at its peak.

Vishal Kapadia, CFO Ørsted Onshore said: “The acquisition of Haystack adds another large-scale project in a region with robust wind resource to our Onshore portfolio and is a further reflection of our continuing strategy to supplement our core development activities with opportunistic acquisitions.”

The wind farm is scheduled to come online in the fourth quarter of 2021.