BT and Hubbub team up for smart home technology challenge

BT has teamed up with Hubbub to investigate how digital technologies can help householders boost energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

The Smarter Living Challenge will initially work with 60 households across the UK over the next three months, looking closely at attitudes, perceptions and behaviours around home energy use.

Technologies such as smart thermostats and radiator valves, smart lighting and plugs as well as apps to manage energy, food and water use and websites to compare usage and learn how to save money on bills will be introduced in the homes.

A survey of 3,000 adults conducted by Hubbub revealed 63% of people don’t use any technology to run their homes but almost a quarter would consider doing so if it reduced their impact on the environment.

It suggests cost and complexity could be two areas that need addressing, with 43% of people believing that leading a greener lifestyle is expensive and 14% saying they find technology too complicated and confusing to install and run.

Around 16% of people also said they are very concerned about the impact of climate change on the planet and 41% would be willing to use technology as a way to reduce bills.

The results from the first phase of the challenge will be released next spring.