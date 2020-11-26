Good Energy calls on consumers to waste less energy on Black Friday

Good Energy has launched a campaign to raise awareness about overconsumption and energy waste as a result of Black Friday.

The energy company has created a film to spread the message that people need to buy less, use less and waste less from land, water and energy.

The campaign suggests using less power people could tackle climate change, reduce air pollution and work towards net zero.

Juliet Davenport, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Good Energy, said: “Black Friday is now an annual ritual to buy more, spend more, and consume more. This behaviour is threatening the planet and we need to step back from the brink.

“We supply clean power, but we know the cleanest unit of power is one that isn’t used at all and so this year we’re asking people to harness the power of less. Less energy, less waste, less pollution. It’s only by learning to do less, that we can do more for the planet.”