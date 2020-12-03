UK competition watchdog launches market study into EV charging sector

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a market study into electric vehicle (EV) charging in the UK to ensure the sector works well for drivers in the UK.

It is considering two broad themes, including how to develop a competitive sector while also attracting private investment and how to ensure people using EV charging points have confidence that they can get the best out of the service.

The announcement comes as the government has brought forward the ban of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2030.

The sector is still in the early stages of development but is growing quickly, with almost 20,000 charge points currently in the UK – up from around 1,500 in 2011.

The CMA is therefore considering how to ensure the sector works well for consumers now and in the future, which will help to build trust in the service and address any competition issues.

It believes if people can see the service will work for them, they are more likely to make the switch to EVs, which is crucial to achieving the government’s ambition for a net zero economy by 2050.

The scope of the market study is the supply of charge points for plug-in hybrid and all-electric passenger vehicles, comprising cars and light vans.

It will look at charging in a range of different settings, including home and off-street parking, on-street parking, workplace, hub and destination and en-route charging.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive said: “Making the switch to electric vehicles is key to helping the UK become greener, which is why it’s so important that everyone has the confidence to get behind the move. Being able to easily stop off at a petrol station is a standard part of a journey and consumers must trust that electric charge points will provide a similarly straight-forward service.

“By getting involved early as electric vehicles and charge points are still developing, the CMA can make sure consumers are treated fairly now and in the future.”

The CMA is inviting comments until 5th January 2021.