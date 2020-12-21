Latest Jobs – Head of Marketing – Green

Latest Jobs

We are looking for a highly motivated, creative and out going marketing lead to move our modern brand forward by having the freedom to execute stellar campaigns.

Monday 21 December 2020
Image: Green

The Ideal Candidate

We are looking for a highly motivated, creative and out going marketing lead to move our modern brand forward by having the freedom to execute stellar campaigns. It is essential that you are a self starter and passionate about what you will be promoting.

Responsibilities

At such an early stage in the companies development our preference is a lean and reactive team that identify the best channels for scale and to gain the most exposure.

  • Developing a strategic and creative vision for the marketing function
  • Ongoing assessment of channels and opportunities that deliver results
  • Developing concepts
  • Testing channels & allocating budgets
  • Reviewing and reporting on what’s working
  • Working on building great interaction rates

Must Have

  • An influential role in building a creative brand
  • Direct experience in growing out a brand from the ground up
  • Obsession for customer needs
  • Good written English and grammar
  • Love to come up with different and unique ideas
  • Track record of successful campaigns
  • Portfolio
  • Social media campaign management
  • Technical marketing experience

Beneficial

  • Youtube & TV advertising
  • SEO
  • PPC
  • CRO
  • Data analysis

For the right candidate we will move very quickly, so please get your application in.

To apply for the job please email [email protected]

