Latest Jobs – Head of Marketing – Green

The Ideal Candidate

We are looking for a highly motivated, creative and out going marketing lead to move our modern brand forward by having the freedom to execute stellar campaigns. It is essential that you are a self starter and passionate about what you will be promoting.

Responsibilities

At such an early stage in the companies development our preference is a lean and reactive team that identify the best channels for scale and to gain the most exposure.

Developing a strategic and creative vision for the marketing function

Ongoing assessment of channels and opportunities that deliver results

Developing concepts

Testing channels & allocating budgets

Reviewing and reporting on what’s working

Working on building great interaction rates

Must Have

An influential role in building a creative brand

Direct experience in growing out a brand from the ground up

Obsession for customer needs

Good written English and grammar

Love to come up with different and unique ideas

Track record of successful campaigns

Portfolio

Social media campaign management

Technical marketing experience

Beneficial

Youtube & TV advertising

SEO

PPC

CRO

Data analysis

For the right candidate we will move very quickly, so please get your application in.

To apply for the job please email [email protected]