Latest Jobs – Head of Marketing – Green

The Ideal Candidate
We are looking for a highly motivated, creative and out going marketing lead to move our modern brand forward by having the freedom to execute stellar campaigns. It is essential that you are a self starter and passionate about what you will be promoting.
Responsibilities
At such an early stage in the companies development our preference is a lean and reactive team that identify the best channels for scale and to gain the most exposure.
- Developing a strategic and creative vision for the marketing function
- Ongoing assessment of channels and opportunities that deliver results
- Developing concepts
- Testing channels & allocating budgets
- Reviewing and reporting on what’s working
- Working on building great interaction rates
Must Have
- An influential role in building a creative brand
- Direct experience in growing out a brand from the ground up
- Obsession for customer needs
- Good written English and grammar
- Love to come up with different and unique ideas
- Track record of successful campaigns
- Portfolio
- Social media campaign management
- Technical marketing experience
Beneficial
- Youtube & TV advertising
- SEO
- PPC
- CRO
- Data analysis
For the right candidate we will move very quickly, so please get your application in.
To apply for the job please email [email protected]