Latest Jobs – Head of SME Business Energy – Green

About Green

Green is the pioneer for making energy smart and insightful. Incorporating artificial intelligence and state of the art technologies we are able to offer a simple, modern and clear approach to all of our customers energy needs.

Reporting directly to the senior management team, you will be leading Green’s launch into the SME Business energy market, building upon Green’s success in the domestic market to disrupt the current status quo.

About You

Experience in Business energy at a senior level.

Strong communication skills; ability to communicate technical arguments to non-technical

audiences (essential)

Able to prioritise tasks, and to manage conflicting demands on time and resources, to deliver

objectives

Positive can do attitude looking able to deliver in a fast paced environment

The role

Lead upon the expansion of Green’s SME Business market.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders to meet key deadlines.

Ownership of entire customer and supplier life cycle, from sales to customer service and retention.

Ability to affect and improve end to end processes.

Leading and mentoring a team while delivering development plans to maximise potential

To apply for the job please email [email protected]