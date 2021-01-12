Nearly 40% of Europeans ‘consider ditching air travel the easiest way to fight climate change’

Almost 40% of Europeans consider ditching air travel as the best way to fight climate change, when given the option of giving up either meat, flights, new clothes, video streaming services or cars.

That’s according to a new survey by the European Investment Bank, which found almost 67% of UK citizens are planning to fly less frequently once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The findings of the report also suggest nearly 37% of Chinese people, 22% of Europeans and 22% of Americans plan to reduce flying because of climate change concerns.

The survey of 27,700 respondents also show that almost 71% of UK citizens have already reduced meat consumption or plan to do so in the coming months as a response to the climate emergency.

According to the figures, nearly 72% of European citizens believe that their own behaviour can make a difference in tackling climate change.

European Investment Bank Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “The post-Covid-19 period will provide an opportunity to take a quantum leap in the fight against climate change. A green recovery could help us accelerate the significant cut in greenhouse gas emissions that is needed by 2030.

“Citizens around the world are conscious that their individual behaviour can make a difference.”