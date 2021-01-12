Finance & Markets

Total acquires French biogas company

Fonroche Biogaz currently operates seven anaerobic digestion units in France and has four more projects in the pipeline

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 12 January 2021
Image: multitel / Shutterstock

Total has acquired the French biogas company Fonroche Biogaz.

The deal will help the energy company enter the French renewable gas market and see it take control of 500GWh of installed capacity.

Fonroche Biogaz, which designs, builds and operates anaerobic digestion units, currently has seven biomethane plants and four more projects in the pipeline.

Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables and Power at Total, said: “This acquisition is consistent with our strategy and our climate ambition to get to net zero by 2050.

“We believe that renewable gas has a key role to play in the energy transition as it contributes to reducing the carbon intensity of natural gas and we support the imposition of renewable gas incorporation in natural gas networks.”

Yann MAUS, President and Founder of Fonroche Group, commented: “We are proud to join the Total Group, which has shown strong vision and ambition, by launching a massive and sustainable investment program in renewable energies.”

Total plans to produce up to 6TWh of biomethane a year by 2030.

