EU approves €300m German state aid to support sustainable transport

The European Commission has approved a €300 million (£270m) scheme in Germany to support innovative sustainable local public transport projects.

The budget covers the period from 2020 to 2023 and will support projects aimed at favouring local public transport over more polluting means of transport and promote the transition from private vehicles to more climate-friendly public transport alternatives.

The Commission said the scheme will contribute to the achievement of the EU’s environmental and climate goals as it will reduce carbon emissions through sustainable mobility by rolling out cheaper and cleaner forms of public transport, without unduly distorting competition.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “With this €300 million scheme, Germany will support innovative projects that will contribute to the transition from private motorised transport to sustainable local public transport.

“The scheme will foster the reduction of carbon emissions through sustainable mobility and the rolling out cleaner and cheaper forms of public transport, in line with the important objectives of the European Green Deal.”