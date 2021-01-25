Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Shell acquires ‘UK’s largest’ public EV charging network

The oil giant has bought the EV charging infrastructure provider ubitricity, which currently operates more than 2,700 charge point across the UK

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 25 January 2021
Image: ubitricity

Shell has acquired what is claimed to be the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The oil giant has agreed to buy the electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider ubitricity, which operates in many European countries and has an EV charging network with more than 2,700 charge points across the UK.

Ubitricity’s technology has also been deployed in more than 1,500 private charge points for fleet customers within Europe.

The firm has worked with local authorities to install EV charging into existing street infrastructure, including lamp posts and bollards.

The acquisition announced by Shell today is expected to help the company scale its EV charging offer.

István Kapitány, Executive Vice President of Shell Global Mobility, said: “Working with local authorities, we want to support the growing number of Shell customers who want to switch to an EV by making it as convenient as possible for them.

“On-street options such as the lamp post charging offered by ubitricity will be key for those who live and work in cities or have limited access to off-street parking.

“Whether at home, at work or on-the-go, we want to provide our customers with accessible and affordable EV charging options so they can charge up no matter where they are.”

