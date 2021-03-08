Leeds to inject £100m into energy efficient council houses

Leeds City Council has unveiled plans to invest £100 million in energy efficiency measures for council houses by 2025.

The scheme aims to help tenants save money on energy bills and cut carbon.

New technologies will include ground and air source heat pumps, district heating networks, external wall insulation and solar panels.

The investment is expected to support the local authority’s commitment to shrink emissions to net zero by 2030.

It is estimated around a quarter of the city’s carbon emissions come from the energy consumed to heat homes.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Communities, said: “Living in a warm and energy efficient home is better for our health, better for our finances and better for the planet too.”

Councillor Helen Hayden, Executive Member for Climate Change, Transport and Sustainable Development, commented: “We’re doing everything we can to make the properties we own fit for the future.

“However, we now need a long-term, national plan that enables private homeowners to invest in their properties and gives reassurance to local businesses to hire and train workers with the skills needed to meet the demand for sustainable housing.”