Motorists given £3,000 to hand over polluting cars for scrap

Six drivers in Coventry were the first to receive £3,000 vouchers to give up their polluting cars and hand over them to be crushed for scrap.

The pilot initiative, which has been set up by Transport for West Midlands in Coventry, offers car owners £3,000 worth of mobility credits to travel by alternative transport modes, including buses, trains, taxis and car hire.

The scheme aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs and Regeneration at Coventry City Council, said: “Coventry is in the vanguard of new technology and environmentally friendly travel.

“We’ve got the most electric vehicle charging points per head of population anywhere in the country outside London, our buses are going electric and we are trialling an exciting tram system called very light rail.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The West Midlands is facing a climate emergency and tackling that means reducing air pollution and finding ways to encourage people to cut out unnecessary private car journeys in favour of public transport or active travel such as cycling and walking.”